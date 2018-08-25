Here’s what you need to Know about BBC News Pidgin’s Essay Competition

A new essay writing competition for Pidgin language speakers has been launched by BBC News Pidgin. The contest is open to all current students of a tertiary institution in Africa.

Entrants for the award must submit an essay of 800-1000 words, looking at the theme “Is Africa’s youth ready for political leadership?”

A panel of judges drawn from Nigeria, Ghana and Cameroon, made up of academics, Pidgin authors, and journalists will select one winner.

All essays must adhere to Pidgin English structure while conforming to all rules of grammar and punctuation.

The winner will be announced at an event in Lagos on September 15th, 2018. The winner will receive a one year scholarship covering the costs of academic books.

Entry to the contest opened on Monday, August 6th and will close on Sunday, September 2nd. Entries should be submitted to [email protected].

**

We dey wish all the people wey go enter this competition goodluck.