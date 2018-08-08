BellaNaija

AGT’s Kechi Okwuchi is thankful for a Successful Carbon Dioxide Laser Surgery

08.08.2018 at By 4 Comments

America’s Got Talent” finalist Kechi Okwuchi was in the hospital on Tuesday to undergo carbon dioxide laser surgery.

The singer shared a photo of herself during and after the surgery on her Instagram, writing that it was non-invasive.

So I had the second of 3 rounds of co2 laser surgery today at @shrinersgalveston and as always, it went well 🙂 it’s non-invasive guys, so I’ll be at full strength in 3, 4 days ☺️ some might feel I’m oversharing, but all lives are made up of hills, valleys and plateaus, and I wanna share a bit of everything with y’all, so 🤗 I thank God for a successful surgery and I pray for a smooth and whole recovery!

Here’s sending her love and light!

4 Comments on AGT’s Kechi Okwuchi is thankful for a Successful Carbon Dioxide Laser Surgery
  • Babe August 8, 2018 at 12:19 pm

    You guys could have at least researched what co2 laser surgery is for.
    Would it be rude for me to call this lazy journalism?

    Love this! 23 Reply
    • Timb August 8, 2018 at 12:35 pm

      I think you’re being very generous by referring to BN peeps as journalist.
      It’s a “BLOG”, Copy and Paste things, mnimum effort required..

      Love this! 10 Reply
    • esteelauder August 8, 2018 at 3:01 pm

      Bellanaija just keeps falling my hand, chai. The quality of their work keeps declining.

      Love this! 1 Reply
  • SoniaPaloma August 8, 2018 at 2:52 pm

    I clicked this to actually learn what C02 surgery was but alas, no explanation of what it was BN
    Let me kindly google and learn

    Love this! 6 Reply
