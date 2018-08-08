“Channel your pain to our corrupt leaders” – Yul Edochie to Persons Sending Acid Bath Threats to #BBNaija’s CeeC

Actor, Yul Edochie has got a few words for people still sending death threats to Big Brother Naija Double Wahala housemates months after the show ended.

This follows the recent revelation by the show’s first runner up, Cynthia “CeeC” Nwadiora that fans of other former housemates have continued to send death threats with the most recent being an acid bath.

In Yul’s response shared via Twitter, he asked that young people redirect their pain and focus on the corrupt leaders who deserve it as opposed to targeting innocent people.

He shared:

To all those planning an acid bath for Cee C, shame on all of you. Your acid shall burn you all first! How can you build up so much rage in your heart from a mere TV show? Channel your pain to our corrupt leaders who have made you all jobless & brought deaths & hardship upon us.

