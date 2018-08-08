BellaNaija

Positive Vibes Only! DJ Cuppy Launches Cuppy Foundation with Intimate Celebration for Beneficiaries

08.08.2018

DJ Cuppy has officially launched her foundation. The Cuppy Foundation was launched in a small ceremony at the Disc Jockey’s office in Lagos today, Wednesday 8th August.

On her social media platforms, Cuppy shared the announcement saying:

Launched the CUPPY FOUNDATION with a little party my at my office with 7 of my beneficiaries! Love you guys!

