‘Keeping Up with The Kardashians‘ star Kim Kardashian West recently rocked a skin-tight pink latex dress while attending What Goes Around Comes Around’s 25th Anniversary Auction Preview presented by Christie’s on Tuesday.

The dress worn by the 37-year-old reality star was a vintage Versace dress which she paired with a Judith Leiber bag while sporting her black cropped bob.

Photo Credit: Getty Images/Michael Kovac