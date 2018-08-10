Kylie Jenner hosts Friends & Family for her 21st Birthday

The youngest of the Kardashian/Jenner girls, Kylie Jenner turned 21 and to celebrate, the new mom went with a brand new look.

Kylie unveiled her stunning bleached blonde hair via her Instagram page before heading to her birthday dinner at the Delilah restaurant/club in West Hollywood, California.

In attendance were the makeup mogul’s sisters Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian and Kendall Jenner, as well as their mom, Kris Jenner. Kylie’s beau Travis Scott was also present to celebrate with the reality TV star.

Photo Credit : @kyliejenner