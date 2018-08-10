First Photos! Adesua Etomi, Ini Dima-Okojie, Shaffy Bello, Odunlade Adekola at #AMVCA2018 Nominees Cocktail

The nominees/sponsors cocktail for the 2018 Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (2018) is currently holding at the Lagos Continental Hotel, Victoria Island and we have the first photos!

Spotted at the event are celebrities including: Shaffy Bello, Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde, Adesua Etomi, Ini Dima-Okojie, Odunlade Adekola, Bisola Aiyeola, Uriel Oputa, Bolanle Olukanni, Eku Edewor, Michelle Dede, Kunle Afolayan, Hilda Dokubo, Femi Adebayo Salami, Stephanie Coker Aderinokun, Seyi Law, Kiki Omeili, Uche Agbai, Ik Osakioduwa, Mimi Onalaja, Dorcas Shola-Fapson among others.

See photos below:

Photo Credit: @bhmng | @thenetng | Instagram