First Photos! Adesua Etomi, Ini Dima-Okojie, Shaffy Bello, Odunlade Adekola at #AMVCA2018 Nominees Cocktail

10.08.2018 at By 3 Comments

The nominees/sponsors cocktail for the 2018 Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (2018) is currently holding at the Lagos Continental Hotel, Victoria Island and we have the first photos!

Spotted at the event are celebrities including: Shaffy Bello, Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde, Adesua Etomi, Ini Dima-Okojie, Odunlade Adekola, Bisola Aiyeola, Uriel Oputa, Bolanle Olukanni, Eku Edewor, Michelle Dede, Kunle Afolayan, Hilda Dokubo, Femi Adebayo Salami, Stephanie Coker Aderinokun, Seyi Law, Kiki Omeili, Uche Agbai, Ik Osakioduwa, Mimi Onalaja, Dorcas Shola-Fapson among others.

See photos below:

Stephanie Coker-Aderinokun

Adesua Etomi

Ini Dima-Okojie

Mimi Onalaja

Eku Edewor

Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde

Dorcas Shola-Fapson

Bolanle Olukanni

Shaffy Bello

Arese Emokpae

Kiki Omeili

Bisola Aiyeola

Odunlade Adekola

BamBam

Tobi Bakre

Teddy A

Marvis Nkpornwi

Uche Agbai

Vandora

Uriel Oputa

Anto

Khloe

DJ Sose

Femi Adebayo Salami

Hilda Dokubo

Jennifer Ukoh

Hilda Dokubo and Kunle Afolayan

Bolanle Olukanni, Michelle Dede, Mercy Ajisafe

Seyi Law, Kemen, Bryan, Marvis Nkpornwi

Bisola Aiyeola, Gifty, Lolu

Asurf Oluwaseyi

Uche Agbai, Ik Osakioduwa

Photo Credit: @bhmng | @thenetng | Instagram

  • Kiki August 10, 2018 at 10:57 pm

    AMVCA Crapest Nominations of all time. ABSOLUTELY RIDICULOUS. Lost all credibility.
    What a waste.
    Adesua looks cute here

    Love this! 0 Reply
  • ola August 10, 2018 at 11:38 pm

    Susu,Mimi, Bolanle,Anto,Bisola: they look good,real good

    Love this! 1 Reply
  • annie August 10, 2018 at 11:39 pm

    oh myí ½í¸í ½í¸, Anto,I love her outfit

    Love this! 1 Reply
