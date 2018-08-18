Kylie Jenner takes over September Issue of Vogue Australia | Talks Motherhood, Work & Travis Scott

Almost-billionaire, Kylie Jenner is fashionably iconic on the cover of the September issue of Vogue Australia.

For the shoot, the multi-million dollar beauty entrepreneur was styled by Christine Centenera and photographed by Jackie Nickerson

The interesting bit to note is that the 21-year-old new mom was interviewed by her model sister, Kendall Jenner for this issue where she talks about how motherhood has changed her attitude to life and redefined her notion of what gives true happiness. Kylie also shared with Vogue her relationship with rapper boyfriend, Travis Scott.

On life after welcoming daughter Stormi: “I used to live each day as it came, and now I look at the future more,” she explained. “I actually feel like I love myself more after I had Stormi. And I’m trying to be … I mean, I’m already a positive person, but just having fun, being positive.”

On staying away from social media during her pregnancy: I knew that it would be better for us, if me and Stormi just stayed kind of low-key. Your hormones are going crazy and your emotions are more heightened, and I just felt like I wasn’t prepared to … I just knew that it would be better for me, and I could enjoy the whole experience if I did it privately. I just felt like it was a sacred special moment and I wasn’t ready to share it with everybody. I just wanted to keep that to myself.”

On life with Travis Scott since Stormi: “He’s so good with her and she’s really obsessed with him.”

On finding what gives true happiness: “I bought myself my dream car, the LaFerrari, and the excitement and the happiness lasted not that long. I have my dream house and the car I want, and I just realized early that those aren’t the things that make me happy,” said Kylie. “It’s a different kind of happiness. I just feel like some people get lost, and strive their whole life for materialistic things and then you realize that it’s not everything. I want to appreciate and be comfortable in the place that I am, and just find happiness in my friends and my family.”

Photo Credit: Vogue Australia