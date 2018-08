Nasty C is now a record label owner! The rap star unveiled his new record label Tall Racks Records in an Instagram post.

Great bit to add is the label already has a signed artist on board.

He shared: “PROUD TO ANNOUNCE IM A RECORD LABEL OWNER. MY FIRST ARTIST IS THE AMAZING @rowlene_sa. TALL RACKS!! Coz that’s the agenda”

Nasty C announced back in February that he had signed a record deal with Universal Music Group.

Photo Credit: @Nasty_CSA