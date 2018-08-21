BellaNaija

Tiwa Savage takes London by storm ahead of ‘Savage Tour’ Concert

21.08.2018

Tiwa Savage has been serving nothing but raw sauce since her arrival in London for her Savage Tour concert. The Mavin star has been sharing exciting photos of herself which we agree is building anticipation for the concert this Friday.

The Savage Tour is set to hold on the 24th of August at the Indigo2, Greenwich, London.

Music stars billed to perform include Awilo, Mavin co-stars Dr Sid and Di’Ja, Mystro. DJ BIGN and DJ Kaywise will be on the wheels of steel.

Check out more stunning photos:

Photo Credit: @Tiwasavage

