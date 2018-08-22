BellaNaija

Tiwa Savage responds to Rumours About dating Wizkid, Relationship with TeeBillz & More | Listen

Tiwa Savage

Tiwa Savage has debunked rumours about being in a romantic relationship with Wizkid. The songstress made this known during a chat with Soundcity Radio‘s Awazi.

Going on, Tiwa shared that they are strictly friends and being in the industry for years has helped her grow a thick skin to the rumors.

On her relationship with ex-husband, Teebillz, the music star shared that despite being divorced, they maintain a good relationship because of their son.

Tiwa also opened up about her newest single Lova Lova with Duncan Mighty.

Listen to interview Below:

