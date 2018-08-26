BellaNaija

From Security Guard to Software Developer in 2 Years!

What keeps us going, amidst the challenges and obstacles of life, are the goals we’ve set for ourselves.

For Daniel Adekunle, his goal was to become a software developer, but his reality two years ago, was that he was a security guard at the Nigeria office of Andela (one of the best software development training institutions in the world).

Fast-forward to two years later, he’s a software developer celebrated as a “goal getter” and “passionate” man.

@Ubong_UK shared his inspiring story on Twitter.

Others who had worked with him had this to say about him:

Photo Credit: @Obong_UK

