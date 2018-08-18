SisQo Marries longtime girlfriend Elizabeth Pham after 4-Year Engagement

Veteran R&B star, SisQo is married!

According to an exclusive US Weekly report, The Dru Hills singer tied the knot with his longtime fiance Elizabeth Pham in an intimate Catholic ceremony in Minneapolis, Minnesota on Friday, August 17 after their 4-year engagement.

Speaking on the proposal in a podcast with US Weekly, SisQo revealed that he and Elizabeth have been dating on and off for 15 years but the decision to pop the question was solidified after they welcomed their daughter Koko in 2014.

On the proposal, he shared:

I proposed and I got, like, a big, fat rock. I did it kinda cool, because I felt like our son [Ryu] was the one that kinda saved [us] … I sent him in with a ring box, and she looked into the box and didn’t see anything … She then went to look for me to figure out what’s going on. She came around the corner, and I was one knee and I asked her and she said ‘Yes!’”

Photo Credit: @sisqo