Rapper 2 Chainz Marries Fiancée Kesha Ward in Intimate Ceremony

American rapper 2 Chainz has made it official with the mother of his 3 kids Kesha Ward.

2 Chainz and Kesha tied the knot at the Versace Mansion in Miami on Saturday after their headline making engagement at Met Gala 2018.

According to a TMZ report, the star-studded wedding cost a whooping $300,000. Metro UK also reports that the rapper rented a white Tiger with at least 10 bodyguards to man the exotic cat.

In attendance were the Wests, Lil Wayne, and Pusha T.

Ahead of the ceremony, 2 Chainz shared a video via his Instagram page:

He also shared a photo of his family with caption “Chainz’s. #lookinlikeitrecords”.

Also, see video from the ceremony:

Photo Credit: @dewdropmediaent