Rapper 2 Chainz Marries Fiancée Kesha Ward in Intimate Ceremony

American rapper 2 Chainz has made it official with the mother of his 3 kids Kesha Ward.
2 Chainz and Kesha tied the knot at the Versace Mansion in Miami on Saturday after their headline making engagement at Met Gala 2018.
According to a TMZ report, the star-studded wedding cost a whooping $300,000. Metro UK also reports that the rapper rented a white Tiger with at least 10 bodyguards to man the exotic cat.
In attendance were the Wests, Lil Wayne, and Pusha T.
Ahead of the ceremony, 2 Chainz shared a video via his Instagram page:
He also shared a photo of his family with caption “Chainz’s. #lookinlikeitrecords”.
Also, see video from the ceremony:
Photo Credit: @dewdropmediaent