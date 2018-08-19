Rapper 2 Chainz Marries Fiancée Kesha Ward in Intimate Ceremony

BellaNaija

American rapper 2 Chainz has made it official with the mother of his 3 kids Kesha Ward.

2 Chainz and Kesha tied the knot at the Versace Mansion in Miami on Saturday after their headline making engagement at Met Gala 2018.

According to a TMZ report, the star-studded wedding cost a whooping $300,000.  Metro UK also reports that the rapper rented a white Tiger with at least 10 bodyguards to man the exotic cat.

In attendance were the Wests, Lil Wayne, and Pusha T.

Ahead of the ceremony, 2 Chainz shared a video via his Instagram page:

He also shared a photo of his family with caption “Chainz’s. #lookinlikeitrecords”.

Chainz’s. #lookinlikeitrecords

A post shared by 2 Chainz Aka Tity Boi (@2chainz) on

Also, see video from the ceremony:

Photo Credit: @dewdropmediaent

