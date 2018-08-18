Forbes names Scarlett Johansson Highest-Paid Actress in the World

According to a new Forbes list, actress Scarlett Johansson is the highest paid actress in the world with a total of $40.5 million pre-tax earnings between June 1, 2017, and June 1, 2018.

Johansson’s earnings quadrupled from her 2017 earning following her Black Widow role in Marvel’s Avengers: Infinity War, Rough Night and Ghost in the Shell.

Actress, Angelina Jolie takes number two spot with an earning of $28 million for her upfront payment for movie Maleficent.

Jennifer Aniston grabs the third spot at $19.5 million from her continued earnings from comedy series Friends.

Photo Credit: Getty Images