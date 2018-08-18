BellaNaija

Nigeria breaking & top news to the World 24/7. Read Today

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas make Engagement Official!

18.08.2018 at By 1 Comment

Priyanka Chopra, 36 and Nick Jonas, 25 have made their engagement official with a traditional ceremony in Mumbai City, India.

The couple had earlier shared the same photo on their social media pages with Priyanka writing: “Taken.. With all my heart and soul..”

Taken.. With all my heart and soul..

A post shared by Priyanka Chopra (@priyankachopra) on

Nick also wrote: “Future Mrs. Jonas. My heart. My love.”

Future Mrs. Jonas. My heart. My love.

A post shared by Nick Jonas (@nickjonas) on

See more photos from their Roka ceremony below:

 

1 Comments on Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas make Engagement Official!

Star Features

Isoken is now available for online viewing on Amazon

Affordable State-of-the-Art diagnostic center in Yenagoa

Recent Posts

Recent Comments

Movie of The Week

css.php
MENU BellaNaija