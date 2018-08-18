Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas make Engagement Official!

Priyanka Chopra, 36 and Nick Jonas, 25 have made their engagement official with a traditional ceremony in Mumbai City, India.
The couple had earlier shared the same photo on their social media pages with Priyanka writing: “Taken.. With all my heart and soul..”
Nick also wrote: “Future Mrs. Jonas. My heart. My love.”
See more photos from their Roka ceremony below:
Priyanka and Nick doing 'puja' (Indian rituals) as his parents watch them in Indian attires
