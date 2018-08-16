BellaNaija

Nigeria breaking & top news to the World 24/7. Read Today

This Survey says 74% of Nigerians want to Move to Another Country

16.08.2018 at By Leave a Comment

This Survey says 74% of Nigerians want to Move to Another Country

A survey carried out by the Pew Research Center between February and April 2017 has said that 74% of Nigerians would go to live in another country if they had the means and opportunity.

The research surveyed in six of the 10 countries that have supplied many of the sub-Saharan immigrants now living in the U.S.

The research lists unemployment, low paying jobs, political instability, and conflict as some of the reasons people want to leave.

The survey also revealed for Ghana, it’s 75%, Kenya: 54%, South Africa: 51%, Senegal: 46%, and Tanzania: 43%.

Star Features

Isoken is now available for online viewing on Amazon

Affordable State-of-the-Art diagnostic center in Yenagoa

Recent Posts

Recent Comments

Movie of The Week

css.php
MENU BellaNaija