“I’m not done yet, simple” – Serena Williams talks Motherhood, Career Comeback in TIME’s Latest Issue

Serena Williams is on the cover of the latest issue of TIME magazine and as always, she strikes one of her phenomenal poses.

For the stunning shoot, the Tennis star is styled in crop top and matching pants from her recently launched clothing line, Serena. Photography was by Alessandra Sanguinetti.

In her interview with Sean Gregory, Serena reveals all there is to know about the complications she experienced while birthing her 11-month old daughter Alexis Olympia Ohanian, getting over postpartum depression, falling in love with a white man and getting back in the game especially after experiencing the worst defeat of her career.

On birth complications, Serena reveals how the delivery led to a series of complications, including a life-threatening pulmonary embolism and hematoma that required multiple surgeries.

On falling in love with tech guru husband Alexis Ohanian, Serena shared:

“I always assumed I’d marry a black guy. I always felt that I could relate more with a black guy, that we’d have more struggles in common, you know?”

On how she manages postpartum depression nearly one year after welcoming Olympia and fixing her head in the game, Serena shared: “I’m not done yet, simple. My story doesn’t end here.”

She needs the sports as much as her sport needs her, she said. It’s the one thing, as a mother, she can do solely for herself, Serena adds.