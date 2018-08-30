“Tough audience to entertain”: Enrique Iglesias shares Adorable Video of Twins

Singer Enrique Iglesias isn’t great at showing off his twins – a boy and a girl – on social media so it’s a delight to catch a glimpse of them.

The singer recently shared a very adorable video of 7-months-old Nicholas and Lucy giggling as he ran back and forth. The video was shared on Instagram with caption: “Tough audience to entertain”.

Tough audience to entertain 😂🦃 A post shared by Enrique Iglesias (@enriqueiglesias) on Aug 29, 2018 at 3:46pm PDT

Enrique and former Russian Tennis player partner, Anna Kournikova welcomed the twins in December.