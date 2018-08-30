“Tough audience to entertain”: Enrique Iglesias shares Adorable Video of Twins

Singer Enrique Iglesias isn’t great at showing off his twins – a boy and a girl – on social media so it’s a delight to catch a glimpse of them.
The singer recently shared a very adorable video of 7-months-old Nicholas and Lucy giggling as he ran back and forth. The video was shared on Instagram with caption: “Tough audience to entertain”.
Enrique and former Russian Tennis player partner, Anna Kournikova welcomed the twins in December.
Oh God give me twins. But dad, you go run taya oo. See that one wan start to cry as the dad stopped. Better pikins.
Cute!
I want to have twins Lord.