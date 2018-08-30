“Tough audience to entertain”: Enrique Iglesias shares Adorable Video of Twins

BellaNaija

Singer Enrique Iglesias isn’t great at showing off his twins – a boy and a girl – on social media so it’s a delight to catch a glimpse of them.

The singer recently shared a very adorable video of 7-months-old Nicholas and Lucy giggling as he ran back and forth. The video was shared on Instagram with caption: “Tough audience to entertain”.

Enrique and former Russian Tennis player partner, Anna Kournikova welcomed the twins in December.

  • Girly August 30, 2018 at 12:33 pm

    Oh God give me twins. But dad, you go run taya oo. See that one wan start to cry as the dad stopped. Better pikins.

    Love this! 7 Reply
  • NC August 30, 2018 at 1:31 pm

    Cute!
    I want to have twins Lord.

    Love this! 1 Reply
