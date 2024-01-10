Connect with us

Sweet Spot

Say Hello to Laura Ikeji & Ogbonna Kanu's Baby Girl Chanel!

Events Promotions Sweet Spot

Gift Boxes, Big Impact: Knorr's "Share The Good" Makes a Mark Across Cities

Sweet Spot

Enioluwa Adeoluwa & Priscilla Ojo Stepped Out In Matching Outfits For Thanksgiving Sunday

Sweet Spot Weddings

Brianna & Demetrius' Love Story Started at a Wedding! See Their Pre-wedding Photos

BN TV Cuisine Culture Living Sweet Spot

Hilda Baci Certifies Enioluwa Adeoluwa's Pounded Yam & Egusi Soup, Check It Out!

Sweet Spot

Sir Dee Popped the Question to His Girlfriend & She Said Yes!

Sweet Spot

Kunle Remi Is Off The Bachelors Market! Check Out These Photos With His Bride, Tiwi

Events Features Style Sweet Spot Weddings

We Had a Swell Time in 2023! Thank You, BellaNaijarians, For Being a Part of Our Year

Sweet Spot

Johnny Drille & Wife Rima Celebrate Birth of Daughter Amaris Esohe Ighodaro

Sweet Spot

Toyosi & Daniel Etim Effiong Expecting Baby No.3

Sweet Spot

Say Hello to Laura Ikeji & Ogbonna Kanu’s Baby Girl Chanel!

Avatar photo

Published

2 hours ago

 on

Tiny feet, giant giggles, that is the soundtrack in the household of the Kanus! Laura Ikeji Kanu had earlier announced that she and her husband Ogbonna had welcomed their third child. Today, she’s giving us a first look at the cutie.

“The Real Housewives of Lagos” shared her baby’s photos on her Instagram, writing: “Yup she’s mine! U see the nose? Lol. She’s definitely mine🤣. Love you lil Miss Chanel Kanu. Laurel n I can’t wait to start dressing u up😍😍.”

See photos below:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Laura Ikeji Kanu (@lauraikeji)

 

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Advertisement

Star Features

Dennis Isong: These Tips Will Help you Make Better Real Estate Investment Decisions This Year

Kolawole Ajayi: You Should Add Driving Safe to Your New Year Resolutions

Oluwadunsin Deinde-Sanya: “We Were Born to Lie Down and Cry” 

Farida Yahya: New Year, Old Me – A Letter to My Younger Self

Money Matters With Nimi: This Year, Prioritise Your Health & Happiness Beyond Building Wealth
css.php