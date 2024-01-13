Connect with us

Simi & Adekunle Gold Mark 5th Wedding Anniversary with Music Video for “Look What You Made Me Do”

Nigerian singers and songwriters Simi and Adekunle Gold are getting us all in our touchy feels with their posts on Instagram and a beautiful video for their song “Look What You Made Me Do”.

The couple are celebrating their fifth wedding anniversary and wrote beautiful notes to each other on their official Instagram pages to mark the momentous occasion.

Adekunle Gold wrote:

5 years today we said I do. Sharing, Loving, laughing, Giving, Taking and choosing each other everyday.

Happy 5th Anniversary to us. 🥂
We made a little something to share our love with you – Look What You Made Me Do.

Simi posted beautiful photographs from their wedding and wrote,

5 years. Almoruf, FIVE YEARS of matrimonial activities. I used to tell everyone that would listen that you’re the best man I know. We’re not even the exact same people anymore, but it’s still true baby. I’m so thankful to God for my life with you. I love you so truly, deeply, completely.

You’re my best friend. I feel safe with you. And seen. And spoiled. And happy. And favoured. Thank you for contributing your DNA for us to make the most amazing child in the world. Thank you for continuing to choose me – with your actions, your words, your intentions. I love you Mr Kosoko. I also like you very, very much. You’re a good man and I’m blessed. 🥂 To many more decades of goofing around, growing together and loving on each other in Jesus name.

If I no get you it’s like the sun without the light
It’s like the moon without the night
‘Cause I need you in my life
If I no get you it’s like faith without belief
Like a heart without a beat
What’s a heart without a beat…

Happy Anniversary Champ.

 

Watch the video below:

Photo Credit: @symplysimi

