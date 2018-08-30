BellaNaija

Nigeria breaking & top news to the World 24/7. Read Today

#AMVCA2018: IK Osakioduwa & Minnie Dlamini Return as Hosts for 6th Africa Magic Viewer’s Choice Awards

30.08.2018 at By 5 Comments

Ik Osakioduwa and Minnie Dlamini

With just a few days to go, the hosts of the 2018 Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCAs) have been announced.

South African media sweetheart, Minnie Dlamini-Jones and Nigerian on-air-personality, IK Osakioduwa will be back as hosts for the third year in a row.

The AMVCA is the biggest celebration of film and television talent across Africa with the first edition holding in 2013. Now in its sixth edition, the show promises to be even bigger with top contenders from across Africa vying for honors in the voting and non-voting categories.

5 Comments on #AMVCA2018: IK Osakioduwa & Minnie Dlamini Return as Hosts for 6th Africa Magic Viewer’s Choice Awards
  • Nelo August 30, 2018 at 11:56 am

    They are too close in this pix abeg. He is married and they are comfortably holding each other so closely. Young lady move over,young man swerve..

    Love this! 6 Reply
  • Neki moyo August 30, 2018 at 2:09 pm

    Finally!!!!!!!!!…….
    It’s gonna be lit…

    Love this! 4 Reply
  • Uberhaute Looks August 30, 2018 at 3:03 pm

    She’s also married but does that mean anything?

    Love this! 1 Reply
  • Post a comment

Star Features

Isoken is now available for online viewing on Amazon

Affordable State-of-the-Art diagnostic center in Yenagoa

No Middle Man! Order a Car directly from the USA.

Recent Posts

Recent Comments

Movie of The Week

css.php
MENU BellaNaija