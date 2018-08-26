Trump, Obama, Clinton, Theresa May pay tribute to John McCain

Following the passing of War hero and US Senator, John McCain, tributes have continued to pour in from America’s past and present leaders, congressmen and world prime ministers.

U.S president Donald Trump, former US presidents Barack Obama, Bill Clinton and former presidential aspirant Hilary Clinton have taken to Twitter to express their heartfelt condolences to the McCain family and America for Senator John McCain’s death.

Other world leaders including UK prime minister Theresa May and Israel’s prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu have also shared their tributes.

My deepest sympathies and respect go out to the family of Senator John McCain. Our hearts and prayers are with you! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 26, 2018

.@SenJohnMcCain lived a life of service to his country, from his heroism in the Navy to 35 years in Congress. He was a tough politician, a trusted colleague, and there will simply never be another like him. My thoughts and prayers are with Cindy and his entire family. — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) August 26, 2018

John McCain was a great statesman, who embodied the idea of service over self. It was an honour to call him a friend of the UK. My deepest sympathies go to his family, and the American people. — Theresa May (@theresa_may) August 26, 2018

Our statement on the passing of Senator John McCain: pic.twitter.com/3GBjNYxoj5 — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) August 26, 2018

John McCain believed that every citizen has a responsibility to make something of the freedoms given by our Constitution, and from his heroic service in the Navy to his 35 years in Congress, he lived by his creed every day. https://t.co/946T7PnG53 — Bill Clinton (@BillClinton) August 26, 2018

בצער רב קיבלתי את הבשורה על מותו של ג'ון מקיין, פטריוט אמריקני גדול וידיד אמת של ישראל. תמיד אוקיר בלבי את הידידות האיתנה שלו כלפי עם ישראל וכלפיי באופן אישי. תמיכתו העקבית בישראל נבעה מאמונתו בערכי הדמוקרטיה והחופש. מדינת ישראל מצדיעה לג'ון מקיין pic.twitter.com/VijCckW71n — Benjamin Netanyahu (@netanyahu) August 26, 2018

See Tweets by U.S. Congressmen:

He was a modern-day rough rider, and those of us who knew him well will longingly remember those days when we could join the charge by his side.@SenJohnMcCain #McCain https://t.co/P6tejCEDjX — Russ Feingold (@russfeingold) August 26, 2018

Senator John McCain was a courageous war hero, dedicated public servant, and central figure in America’s political culture. Upon learning of his death, I remembered something: Sen. McCain had a keen sense of humor—he seemed eager to laugh, even at himself. May He Rest In Peace. — Jeff Fortenberry (@JeffFortenberry) August 26, 2018

Unshakeable courage & unparalleled patriotism. A public servant in the truest sense. Our country mourns the loss of Senator McCain, an American patriot who made Arizona and the entire U.S. a stronger & safer place. pic.twitter.com/xsd4Gnv1Or — Mike Quigley (@RepMikeQuigley) August 26, 2018

Photo Credit: Andrew Harrer/Bloomberg via Getty Images