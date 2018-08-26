BellaNaija

Trump, Obama, Clinton, Theresa May pay tribute to John McCain

Senator John McCain, a Republican from Arizona and chairman of the Senate Armed Services Committee, speaks during a hearing in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Thursday, Nov. 30, 2017. McCain said in a statement Thursday that he’s decided to support the Senate tax bill. McCain hadn’t taken an official position on the tax plan until now — and no one was taking his vote for granted after he shocked the political world by voting against a rushed attempt to demolish the Affordable Care Act this summer. Photographer: Andrew Harrer/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Following the passing of War hero and US Senator, John McCain, tributes have continued to pour in from America’s past and present leaders, congressmen and world prime ministers.

U.S president Donald Trump, former US presidents Barack Obama, Bill Clinton and former presidential aspirant Hilary Clinton have taken to Twitter to express their heartfelt condolences to the McCain family and America for Senator John McCain’s death.

Other world leaders including UK prime minister Theresa May and Israel’s prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu have also shared their tributes.

See Tweets by U.S. Congressmen:

Photo Credit: Andrew Harrer/Bloomberg via Getty Images

