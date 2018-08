U.S. senator John McCain is dead.

A statement from his family said he died at 4:28 p.m. local time.

McCain was a naval bomber pilot, five and half years Vietnam prisoner of war, and two-time presidential contender.

He had suffered from a malignant brain tumour – glioblastoma which was discovered in 2017 and had been living in his home state of Arizona.

