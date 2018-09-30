Presidential Aspirant Donald Duke covers Guardian Life Magazine’s Latest Issue

Presidential aspirant Donald Duke is the latest cover star for Guardian Life Magazine.
In an interview with the magazine, he describes his wife whom he met as a teenager as his backbone and best friend who compels him to speak the truth always.
Donald Duke who prides himself on speaking the truth says he wants to be seen as an example so that those who aspire for public office can use him as a yardstick.
Watch the making of the cover below:
Lol I like this man. He’s sure a fantastic sweet dad, but sir this naija politics is too rugged and dirty for you, esp the presidential seat.
I have one question, which party is his ticket going to be?