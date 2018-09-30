BellaNaija

Nigeria breaking & top news to the World 24/7. Read Today

Presidential Aspirant Donald Duke covers Guardian Life Magazine’s Latest Issue

30.09.2018 at By 2 Comments

Presidential aspirant Donald Duke is the latest cover star for Guardian Life Magazine.

In an interview with the magazine, he describes his wife whom he met as a teenager as his backbone and best friend who compels him to speak the truth always.

Donald Duke who prides himself on speaking the truth says he wants to be seen as an example so that those who aspire for public office can use him as a yardstick.

Watch the making of the cover below:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Guardian Life Magazine (@guardianlifeng) on

Grab a copy of The Guardian to read his interview!

2 Comments on Presidential Aspirant Donald Duke covers Guardian Life Magazine’s Latest Issue
  • Bade September 30, 2018 at 6:06 pm

    Lol I like this man. He’s sure a fantastic sweet dad, but sir this naija politics is too rugged and dirty for you, esp the presidential seat.

    Love this! 16 Reply
  • Physio Tinu October 2, 2018 at 9:18 pm

    I have one question, which party is his ticket going to be?

    Love this! 6 Reply
  • Post a comment

Star Features

Recent Posts

Recent Comments

BN Movie of the Week

css.php
MENU BellaNaija