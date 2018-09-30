BellaNaija

Serena Williams bravely strips down to support Breast Cancer Awareness in this Video | Watch

30.09.2018

For Breast Cancer Awareness Month, which is in October, Serena Williams is participating in an I Touch Myself Project, which was inspired by late singer Chrissy Amphlett, who passed away from breast cancer in 2013.

Serena Williams posted on Instagram:

This Breast Cancer Awareness Month I’ve recorded a version of The Divinyls global hit ‘I Touch Myself’ to remind women to self-check regularly. Yes, this put me out of my comfort zone, but I wanted to do it because it’s an issue that affects all women of all colors, all around the world. Early detection is key – it saves so many lives. I just hope this helps to remind women of that.

Watch below.

  • sankawale October 2, 2018 at 6:26 pm

    Something seriously the matter with this Black Women, am willing to bet “Michel Jackson” syndrome!

    Love this! 2 Reply
