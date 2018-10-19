19 Killed in their Sleep in Plateau

Suspected herdsmen have attacked Ariri Village in the Bassa Local Government Area of Plateau state, killing 19, Channels is reporting.
The news portal reports that the assailants attacked the victims Wednesday night, shooting them in their sleep.
Photo Credit: @channelstv
Na was oh.
This are people and not animals,the government should do something about it. Please pray for plateau State.
It is very obvious that the government (Federal, State and Local) cannot provide solution to this mayhem and they are not bothered as we can see them scampering for second/third/fourth tenure or even a lifetime in power.
God please don’t turn your face away from this country. The blood of the innocent will surely cry out for vengeance on these leaders.
God please, cleanse our nation.
“God please don’t turn your face away from this country”
Amen.