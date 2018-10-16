Buhari mourns Hauwa Liman, reassures Nigerians of FG’s Protection

President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday spoke with Mohammed Liman, father of Hauwa Liman, the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) midwife who was slain by Boko Haram terrorists.

In a telephone call, President Buhari commiserated with the family and assured Liman’s father that the Nigerian government did everything possible to save his daughter’s life, expressing sadness that all the efforts turned out unsuccessful.

He regretted that her commitment to helping victims of the Boko Haram insurgency ended in such a brutal way.

President Buhari also spoke with Peter Maurer, the President of the ICRC, extending condolences on the loss of the midwife.

The President commended the ICRC for the great work they had been doing in Nigeria by providing healthcare services to victims of insurgency in some of the most affected areas.

President Buhari appealed to the ICRC to continue their services in Nigeria, and not give up, despite the unfortunate and painful loss of their staff.

According to the President, Nigeria needs the ICRC and the government will continue to do all it can to protect staff of the organisation and other aid workers that are providing much-needed humanitarian services in the North East region, which had been affected by almost a decade-long conflict.

