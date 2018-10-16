“Nobody is against Peter Obi,” says Governor Umahi as he criticises lack of VP nominee from Ebonyi & Imo

Governor of Ebonyi state and Chairman of South East Governors’ Forum David Umahi has explained his position on the appointment of Peter Obi, former governor of Anambra state as running mate to presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar.

South east leaders had in an emergency meeting on Saturday, where they said they were not consulted before the choice was made, adding that Atiku has promised to meet with them over the issue.

The leaders had been criticised over their statement about not being consulted.

Umahi addressed the issue on Tuesday while addressing newsmen after signing a Memorandum of Understanding with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) on socio-economic development, according to Punch.

See what he said below:

Nobody is against Peter Obi, because he is my friend, competent and you must have seen our pictures together on the social media. We must take decisions against the marginalisation of Ebonyi people because if we have to vote, we must be treated with equity. Two names of the nominees came from Anambra, two from Abia and one from Enugu, but none came from Ebonyi and Imo. What is wrong with somebody from Ebonyi and Imo? If you must know, one of the reasons an Ebonyi man is against regions in the country is the fear of further marginalisation. I am talking about the southeast people and if six people can come from other regions and take decisions, there must be somebody from the southeast zone. There is nothing like the southeast governor’s stand on the matter; but we are only saying that when decisions are taken and people from other regions are invited, those from the southeast must be invited. The southeast leaders never issued any statement on the matter and anybody from the zone who says that our stand is not good, is not a human being. Nobody chooses the vice president for anybody; it is just like a wife issue; but if other people were on the list, people from Ebonyi should be there. Even if we would not make the list — as the choice is for Abubakar to make — we should know what disqualifies us from being picked. I cannot endorse Obi alone and I’m confident that in further decisions, the Igbo man must be consulted. If the position I had was my sin, I cannot repent from it.