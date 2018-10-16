“Nobody is against Peter Obi,” says Governor Umahi as he criticises lack of VP nominee from Ebonyi & Imo

Governor of Ebonyi state and Chairman of South East Governors’ Forum David Umahi has explained his position on the appointment of Peter Obi, former governor of Anambra state as running mate to presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar.
South east leaders had in an emergency meeting on Saturday, where they said they were not consulted before the choice was made, adding that Atiku has promised to meet with them over the issue.
The leaders had been criticised over their statement about not being consulted.
Umahi addressed the issue on Tuesday while addressing newsmen after signing a Memorandum of Understanding with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) on socio-economic development, according to Punch.
Nobody is against Peter Obi, because he is my friend, competent and you must have seen our pictures together on the social media.
We must take decisions against the marginalisation of Ebonyi people because if we have to vote, we must be treated with equity.
Two names of the nominees came from Anambra, two from Abia and one from Enugu, but none came from Ebonyi and Imo.
What is wrong with somebody from Ebonyi and Imo? If you must know, one of the reasons an Ebonyi man is against regions in the country is the fear of further marginalisation.
I am talking about the southeast people and if six people can come from other regions and take decisions, there must be somebody from the southeast zone.
There is nothing like the southeast governor’s stand on the matter; but we are only saying that when decisions are taken and people from other regions are invited, those from the southeast must be invited.
The southeast leaders never issued any statement on the matter and anybody from the zone who says that our stand is not good, is not a human being.
Nobody chooses the vice president for anybody; it is just like a wife issue; but if other people were on the list, people from Ebonyi should be there.
Even if we would not make the list — as the choice is for Abubakar to make — we should know what disqualifies us from being picked.
I cannot endorse Obi alone and I’m confident that in further decisions, the Igbo man must be consulted.
If the position I had was my sin, I cannot repent from it.
When even Igbos are dichotomizing themselves…smh
Igbos self. There is not one person from all of lgboland combined that has demonstrated they have the capabilities of Peter Obi in public service. Even amongst themselves they want some quota System. People, wake up and smell the coffee. it’s not about which village one represents. it is about Skill, demonstrable expertise, age, vision, know how, character, and personality. Now that said, why is he not the head Of the ticket?
Anurfia!!!! who made u leader of ibos??? abeg go take several seats!!
Name a competent leader from ebonyi
Please forgive me in advance for the crass statement I’m about to make. This utter buffoonery reminds me of some foolishness that I used to hear in boarding house back in the day; ” dem dey give you toto, you come dey find the one wey get hair”. That’s all I could think of, to describe the level of self centred greed and avarice that beguiles politicking in this banana republic called Nigeria
Lol, this man is a well known supporter of Pres. Buhari but cant defect at the moment due to his own political interest..
I can see you have been informed to come and cause confusion….. When you are tired of talking, you would face your duties…. Someone who initially released a congratulatory message, then retracted it and started chatting all this……
Kindly face your duties and stop embarrassing somebody… let each team do their thing and whoever Nigeria wishes win….
I hope someone has told this man that he is mad. I just hope so
Another issue, this man and his cohorts may have but are covering up with all this nonsense is that Peter Obi is not the ‘tyoical Politician’ no senseless sharing of money.or abuse of office…
As much as I like Peter, I dont know if he would be able to replicate his records at the federal level because the demons at that level are plenty and much higher…
Nigeria needs restructuring …
They know their pay day is shot to hell. That’s why they are complaining. Bush meat. Peter Obi, please let us know where to sign up if wewant to serve our country when you win. I am in the diaspora and I am not Ibo or Hausa. I have skills and expertise. to share
Igbos are their own greatest enemies. TUFIAKWA!!!
Youths GO OUT AND VOTE. VOTE out ALL these hungry, selfish aged men from our system! Enough is really enough!!!
Peter Obi will NOT share money meant for Nigeria with you people. If you like cry from now till thy kingdom come. That’s why you are all pained. Take PCM o and relax he is NOT going anywhere.
YOUTHS (the power really is in your hands) we need a Peter Obi in the government house of Nigeria. That man will help this country in so many ways unlike these selfish bunch only thinking of their pockets instead of the country they claim to serve.
Lord have mercy!
I really don’t understand why Igbos are so divided, that’s why Biafra just can’t work, the one from Imo will say I can’t let an Anambra man rule me, not trying to be tribalistic but this just doesn’t happen among the Yorubas or Hausas, most of the Yoruba leaders have been from Ogun State, but nobody cares, so far he’s Yoruba he’s one of us. The upcoming youths really need to change this mentality to move Igbo land forward. That’s why an it’s difficult for an Igbo president to rise, some of his own people will scuttle his ambition.
All these Atiku Abubakar sycophants in this arena, shame on you for wanting to vote back in a highly corrupt man that is even pursued out and wanted for crime and corruption by countries (e.g. USA, etc.). When will you Nigerians learn, why don’t you come out of your bewitchment and stop voting yourselves back into this cycle of failure, corruption and poverty.
Atiku, is not running to serve you but is there for his ego and showmanship. Let him go, he had his chance with Baba OBJ and blew it with Baba (even Baba OBJ was fighting him as they ended their term, used his portion of the national loot and built lavish personal homes around Nigeria and outside it).
Besides, Ibos are not against themselves, study them and you’ll find out that they see themselves as one. You cannot come behind them and pick one of them up from the back door without consulting them so they can support him and back him up 100%. It’s like coming to steal a wife without paying her bride price; it’s not done in that land.
If you want to choose who will represent the Ibos, you consult them to let them know if your choice is proper or not, else he is not representing the Ibos but your ego. Peter Obi, as much as he not a bad man pe se, is not a proper mouthpiece for the Ibos he is a puppet, that is, he is selected to be stringed by the puppetmaster.
I don’t know whether to take this comment seriously or if you are trying your best to conceal your satire. It stinks of ridiculousness
did you guys read his explanation at all…?
@omomo, “consultation” in Nigeria is often a toll gate…