Bukola Saraki named DG of Atiku Presidential Campaign Council

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has named the Senate President Bukola Saraki as the Director-General of the Atiku Abubakar 2019 presidential campaign council.

The party’s chairman Uche Secondus shared the news on his Twitter, @uchesecondus, writing:

After due consultation with party stakeholders, @OfficialPDPNig under my leadership has approved the following as members of @atiku Presidential Campaign Council. 1. President of the Senate, Bukola Saraki @bukolasaraki as Director General of Atiku Presidential Campaign Council. — Prince Uche Secondus (@UcheSecondus) October 16, 2018

Secondus also announced names of other members of the council. They are:

Governor Aminu Tambuwal as the Zonal Coordinator for NorthWest. Governor Ibrahim Dankwambo as Zonal Coordinator for NorthEast. Governor Samuel Ortom as the Zonal Coordinator for NorthCentral. Governor Dave Umahi as the Zonal Coordinator for SouthEast. Governor Nyesom Wike as the Zonal Coordinator for SouthSouth. Governor Ayodele Fayose as the Zonal Coordinator for the SouthWest. Kabiru Tanimu Turaki, SAN, Chairman, Legal Matters. Governor Udom Emmanuel as the Chairman, Fund Raising.

Saraki, Tambuwal, Dankwambo, and Turaki all contested in the party primaries, losing to Atiku.