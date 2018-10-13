“We were not consulted” on Peter Obi’s selection as Atiku’s Running Mate – PDP South East Leaders

PDP leaders in the South East have said that they were not consulted before the selection of a man from their region as running mate to Atiku Abubakar, the party’s presidential candidate, Vanguard is reporting.
This was made known by Governor David Umahi of Ebonyi state and Chairman of South East Governors’ Forum after the meeting.
“We saw news flying up and down saying that our presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar has picked a running mate from the zone. We were shocked because we were not consulted. While we were meeting, Atiku sent a message that he travelled out of the country for a short period. He promised to come down and meet with South East leaders,” Umahi told newsmen after the meeting.
The meeting was attended by Governor Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia, Umahi Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu, Senators Sam Egwu, Theodore Orji, former Aviation Minister Osita Chidoka, among others.
Photo Credit: @osita_chidoka
What is wrong with the Ibo people , they are never united , always witch hunting themselves. A Yoruba man will accept anybody irrespective of their tribe provided he/she is a Yoruba same as the Hausa’s .
Nothing wrong with the Igbo people,
We must understand that Igbos are culturally DEMCRATIC people, from ancient time..
They live in Co.mmunities and decisions are made as a collective, no matter where they reside.
From heads of families, to elders in the klan to entire community.
We traditionally had no Emire, sultan or Oba. Attend an Igbo community meeting today and see for yourself. Everyone chips in till a decision is narrowed down and made. The beauty is ,after all the noise and arguement, people will dine together and leave the arena as brothers!
Have you ever attended their conventions in diaspora? Even the life in diaspora has not changed them. But by the end of such meetings, funds are raised and communities are uplifted. Yeah, a lot of community projects in Igboland even before the civil war are built through such efforts. The water project, post office, schools,churches,scholaships, etc, in my town, built prior to the civil war and till present are built through such meetings.
You say Igbos don’t love themselves?
My opinion is that Peter obi is more than a vice president. The office of the vice president is very LAME!
What can you do with it? How much decision can you make?
The prudent thing,in my opinion, for Atiku to do would have been to appoint a Yoruba man as a vice presiden, to counteract Osibanjo’s position. If we are not careful, Buhari will return. He is not qualified to return. Atiku is far better than Buhari, although he is not the best.
As long as Atiku restructures Nigeria [six geopolitical zones], he will have most Igbo votes.
When Nigeria wants an Igbo man as president, then Igbos will be given Igbo/Igbo presidential candidates slots.
That way, you are sure an Igboman wins. It can be done it has been done for the Yorubas, when Obasanjo ran against another Yoruba. Then we can rightfully put the Igboman to test on how he has led Nigeria.
@Nnenne, thanks for the extraneous history lesson but the Eze Aro institution goes as far back as the 14th century so the Igbos “traditionally” had some form of royalty. Nonetheless, the decision of a running-mate should be that of the candidate not of an ethnic cabal. SMH
