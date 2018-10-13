“We were not consulted” on Peter Obi’s selection as Atiku’s Running Mate – PDP South East Leaders

PDP leaders in the South East have said that they were not consulted before the selection of a man from their region as running mate to Atiku Abubakar, the party’s presidential candidate, Vanguard is reporting.

This was made known by Governor David Umahi of Ebonyi state and Chairman of South East Governors’ Forum after the meeting.

“We saw news flying up and down saying that our presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar has picked a running mate from the zone. We were shocked because we were not consulted. While we were meeting, Atiku sent a message that he travelled out of the country for a short period. He promised to come down and meet with South East leaders,” Umahi told newsmen after the meeting.

The meeting was attended by Governor Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia, Umahi Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu, Senators Sam Egwu, Theodore Orji, former Aviation Minister Osita Chidoka, among others.

Photo Credit: @osita_chidoka