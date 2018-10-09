Cardi B talks Motherhood, Marriage & Career in W Magazine’s The Art Issue

Cardi B is arguably America’s current female rap sensation. Before her chart topping single Bodak Yellow, Cardi had found her way to becoming an Instagram personality. In the latest volume of W Magazine, the rapper bares it all, giving fans an insight into her dream life and career. She gets candid with an insight into some of her teenage years decisions including joining the Bloods gang, becoming a stripper & getting her breasts done.

The present day fame is not left out. Cardi talks defying popular opinion and keeping her pregnancy, life as a new mom, getting married to rapper Offset and how they work through their very tight schedules without leaving off media reactions and how rumours have affected their relationship.

On Pregnancy, Childbirth shortly after breaking into the industry

When I got pregnant, I was fucking freaking out. Everybody around me was like, ‘No, this never happened before. Every artist that had a baby, they already put in years in the game. This is your first year. You’re going to mess it up. How are you going to make it?’

Four weeks after giving birth, I was supposed to start rehearsals for a fall tour with Bruno Mars, and I couldn’t even squat down.

People don’t really talk about what you go through after pregnancy. Like, they don’t tell you that you get stitches down there or that your first two weeks you’re constipated. Or that you get contractions because of breastfeeding. I wasn’t expecting that. When Kulture was born, I felt like I was a kid again; everything was making me cry, and I needed a lot of love. I be feeling like, Do babies know who’s they mom? I feel like babies love whoever is giving them the milk, and I want to give the milk the whole time. I want her to know me. I feel ­better now, but sometimes I just feel so vulnerable.”

On proposal, Marriage to Offset & dealing with cheating rumours

When I got married with my dude, we still had a lot of doubts, because our relationship is not like everybody’s. He was always traveling, and I was always traveling. We’re artists. So I used to see him, like, twice a week, and, you know, he’s known for having different women, and I’m known for, like, not taking shit from guys. But we really loved each other, and we was scared to lose each other.

Every single day there’s rumours about me and my dude. And it almost drives me crazy, because I start to believe them. I don’t have no proof. I don’t have receipts. But I just got to know my man. We practically on the phone 24 hours a day. If I can’t find him, I’m going to find his friend. Somebody going to answer the phone. But I cannot be feeling insecure, to a point that I would drive my dude away, because these people want that to happen.”

