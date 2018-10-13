Davido & Girlfriend Chioma meet 2019 Presidential Candidate Atiku Abubakar

Music star Davido is currently in Abuja with his girlfriend Chioma and his crew.
During his trip, the 25-year-old star and his girlfriend took time to meet with the 2019 Presidential Candidate of PDP, Atiku Abubakar.
Davido posted a photo from the meet and captioned “Thank You for having us sir!”
Nwa baby! She’s looking very good. I love the way Davido loves this girl and claims her.
Yea that’s beautiful but the bigger pic is this a gd candidate to win. Don’t just endorse or help any1 w/ur stardom 2 campaign. Had he presented any viable plan to build the country. This is serious not just 4 show. U have a country w/too many issues 2 just cosign any candidate. Get away fr party lines & seek true leadership.