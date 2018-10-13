BellaNaija

Kanye West arrives Uganda with his Family | Spotted Vibing to Wizkid, Mystro, Burna Boy

According to TMZ, Kanye West alongside wife Kim Kardashian and their children arrived at Uganda’s Entebbe International Airport on Friday, 12th of October.

Staying at a five-star luxury resort, the crew will be there until October 19th.

In recent times, Kanye West had mentioned his intention to travel to Africa to record his Yandhi album.

TMZ reports that Big Sean is at the hotel as well.

Nigerian music manager Bankuli shared a video on Instagram of himself and Kanye West listening to songs from Burna Boy, Mystro and Wizkid.

 

We can’t wait to see what Kanye cooks up.

