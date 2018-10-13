Kanayo O. Kanayo Completes Studies in Law: “Another Milestone, Another Prominence”

Veteran Nollywood actor Kanayo O. Kanayo has completed his studies in Law at the University of Abuja, to the surprise of many.
He shared the news on Instagram with a video from the last day of final exams.
“Another Milestone, Another Prominence. Thank you Friends and Thank God Almighty,” he wrote.
See below:
