BellaNaija

Nigeria breaking & top news to the World 24/7. Read Today

Kanayo O. Kanayo Completes Studies in Law: “Another Milestone, Another Prominence”

13.10.2018 at By 2 Comments

Veteran Nollywood actor Kanayo O. Kanayo has completed his studies in Law at the University of Abuja, to the surprise of many.

He shared the news on Instagram with a video from the last day of final exams.

“Another Milestone, Another Prominence. Thank you Friends and Thank God Almighty,” he wrote.

See below:

2 Comments on Kanayo O. Kanayo Completes Studies in Law: “Another Milestone, Another Prominence”
  • Dayo October 15, 2018 at 5:54 am

    Don’t quite get the “prominence: part, but Congrats nonetheless…

    Love this! 2 Reply
  • Akpeno October 15, 2018 at 9:06 pm

    The guys in the pic with him look like the guys who actually did all his work and he just bought them dinner or lunch or provided “babes” for them… 😀

    I Kid I Kid! 😛 Congrats

    Love this! 2 Reply
  • Post a comment

Star Features

Recent Posts

Recent Comments

BN Movie of the Week

css.php
MENU BellaNaija