Davido & Tiwa Savage nominated for 2018 MTV EMA Best African Act Category

The nomination list for the 2018 MTV EMA has been released and Nigeria’s superstar singers Tiwa Savage and Davido made the list for the Best African Act category.

For this year, Davido and Savage share their category with Republic of Congo’s Fally Ipupa, Kenya’s Nyashinski, and South Africa’s Distruction Boyz and Shekinah.

This year’s award is billed to hold on Sunday, November 4th at the Bilbao Exhibition Centre, Barakaldo, Biscay, Spain. Some of the biggest nominees include Camila Cabello with six nominations, Cardi B and Nicki Minaj

See full list HERE.