BellaNaija

Nigeria breaking & top news to the World 24/7. Read Today

First Look: Nicki Minaj is a Music Icon for Harper’s Bazaar Vietnam’s Special Edition Issue

05.10.2018 at By Leave a Comment

Here’s your first look at Nicki Minaj as the cover star for Harper’s Bazaar Vietnam’s latest issue.

The 34-year-old rapper is featured as a music icon in the new issue and she was photographed by Greg Swales.

Check on it!

 

Star Features

Recent Posts

Recent Comments

BN Movie of the Week

css.php
MENU BellaNaija