Genevieve Nnaji joins United Talent Agency

Nollywood actress cum producer Genevieve Nnaji has joined United Talent Agency (UTA), Deadline is reporting.

This is coming after the movie stars latest movie “Lionheart” was purchased by Netflix prior to its premiere at Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) in September.

She joins stars like Kevin Hart, Angelina Jolie, Johnny Depp, Gwyneth Paltrow Chris Brown, Mariah Carey, and DJ Khaled.