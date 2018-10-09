Genevieve Nnaji joins United Talent Agency

Nollywood actress cum producer Genevieve Nnaji has joined United Talent Agency (UTA), Deadline is reporting.
This is coming after the movie stars latest movie “Lionheart” was purchased by Netflix prior to its premiere at Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) in September.
She joins stars like Kevin Hart, Angelina Jolie, Johnny Depp, Gwyneth Paltrow Chris Brown, Mariah Carey, and DJ Khaled.
Wow, BN you need more critical writers! This is such a big deal for a Nigerian act, yet look at how flippantly you’re reporting it. Pulse (with all their generic formatting did a better job reporting this). I needed to google some Morenikeji to fully understand the scope and magnitude of this representation, and what it means for Genevieve’s career.
Why should we care about this news? Why is this a big deal for Genevieve? Why is this a big deal for the Nollywood? People need context to understand the extend of news like this. Your pieces need to scratch beneath the surface to be impactful in 2018, it’s such a shame that in 2018 you’re not thinking about how to write thoughtful and analytical pieces.
What do you want them to say? It is not a big deal o. Forget what vangurd and co are typing.
When an agency signs you, it means they will help you get jobs. But if you don’t have a good agent, you will just sit on their roster and never get any job. And if you get your own job, they will coman take 20%. She should have gone to a small boutique agency that will have time for her. They’re not even reping her as an actress but producer. Not good. If after 2 years she doesn’t bring anything, they will drop her.
Your unctuous negativity was detecbale after blunt seconds. Getting signed to UTA is a huge deal. Wait and see Gene’s career trajectory.
Congrats Genevieve. Another milestone! Nice sharing an agency with American superstars like Kevin Hart, Angelina Jolie, Anthony Hopkins etc . Hope this would be another door opening endeavour which would benefit Nigerian actors and actresses in the long run.Bravo !
Anyway, go Genevieveeee, always knew you would get there, can’t wait to see you in more Hollywood flicks!
