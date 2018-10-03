“I’ve loved my life more since you’ve been in it” – Ik & Olohi Osakioduwa celebrate 10th Wedding Anniversary

It’s been 10 years since on-air personality and host Ik Osakioduwa and his wife Olohi got married.

The two took to their Instagram accounts to appreciate one another, looking back on the past 10 years.

Olo wrote:

Happy Anniversary @ikosakioduwa. 10years!!! It used to seem like a big number when we were younger. Alas, here we are. Don’t have plenty words to say just know that There’s no one else I’d rather be riding……(insert cough) riding WITH! Emphasis on WITH! ❤️😘😍😋. Peace out ✌️ 🏃🏽‍♀️🏃🏽‍♀️

Ik, who also shared photos on his Instagram, wrote:

Over the last 10years we’ve crossed so many major milestones together like having our first child, birthing businesses & buying our first home. I’ve loved my life more since you’ve been in it. And I look forward to every new day, week, month & year knowing that when I look to my side you’ll be right there. Happy anniversary to us hon.