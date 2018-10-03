BN Sweet Spot: Chinedu Ikedieze is Osita Iheme’s Precious Gift

One of the best things in the world is having a good friend, one you can confide in and will stay with you through the hardest times.

We’ve always known actors Osita Iheme and Chinedu Ikedieze were best of friends, taking acting roles and attending events together.

To appreciate his friend, Osita gave Chinedu a special shoutout on his Instagram, writing:

An honest friend is a precious gift.

We love love love their friendship.

Photo Credit: ositalheme