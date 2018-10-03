BellaNaija

BN Sweet Spot: Chinedu Ikedieze is Osita Iheme’s Precious Gift

03.10.2018 at By 6 Comments

BN Sweet Spot: Chinedu Ikedieze is Osita Iheme's Precious Gift | BellaNaijaOne of the best things in the world is having a good friend, one you can confide in and will stay with you through the hardest times.

We’ve always known actors Osita Iheme and Chinedu Ikedieze were best of friends, taking acting roles and attending events together.

To appreciate his friend, Osita gave Chinedu a special shoutout on his Instagram, writing:

An honest friend is a precious gift.

We love love love their friendship.

  • Mrs chidukane October 3, 2018 at 12:50 pm

    I wish they would do more movies. I miss their foolishness.

    • nollywoodobserver October 3, 2018 at 2:47 pm

      LOOOL!
      I really do.

    • Californiabawlar October 5, 2018 at 4:47 pm

      As in!!! I miss their foolishness! Cariceae Papaya 😂😂
      Makes me miss Sam Loco too! 😓

  • Xplorenollywood.com October 3, 2018 at 2:09 pm

    awwwwwww… a good friend is worth more than money! I am glad they have found that with each other. I am protective of my friends though so i know how this feels.

  • Baybie October 3, 2018 at 3:32 pm

    Two funny MEN! LOL

  • Charms October 3, 2018 at 4:32 pm

    loool i absolutely love these guys. I remember when i was a lot younger, my sister and brother
    did an OK pop advert with Chinedu Ikedezie and Osita Iheme, i got to speak with them on phone. I can never forget that day. I hope they continue making more silly movies together lol

