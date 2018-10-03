BellaNaija

Nigeria breaking & top news to the World 24/7. Read Today

Kanye West & Dad snack on a Plate of Bugs to Celebrate beating Cancer

03.10.2018 at By Leave a Comment

Kanye West and dad Ray West recently had some bonding time over a plate of bugs and Kanye was very open about sharing the experience.

The superstar rapper took to Twitter to share a photo of their sumptuous celebratory snack with the caption:

Overcome fear My dad and I are going to eat this plate of bugs to celebrate him beating cancer. No more fear”

Star Features

Recent Posts

Recent Comments

BN Movie of the Week

css.php
MENU BellaNaija