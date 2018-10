Over the weekend, singer and actress Letoya Luckett-Walker had the baby shower of her first child with her husband Tommicus Walker.

The couple hosted their family and friends to a butterfly-themed party as they await their bundle of joy. The event had the likes of Toya, Tiny, Monica Brown and Keri Hilson in attendance.

According to the event planner, Lemiga, LeToya wanted a Butterfly themed baby shower to honour her late grandmother.

See photos below:

Photo Credit: @sterlingpics @lemiga