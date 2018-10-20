Justin Bieber’s wife Hailey Baldwin trademarks married name “Hailey Bieber”

24-year-old Justin Bieber and his 21-year-old wife Hailey Baldwin keep going strong, with the model now reported to have trademarked her married name.
In court documents seen by People, it was confirmed that she trademarked the name “Hailey Bieber” for the purposes of a clothing line, as was her maiden name and “HRB3.”
A source close to Justin also revealed that the wedding was her idea, saying:
Hailey is a very bright girl. She’s not just blindly adoring Justin and doing whatever he wants. She’s wanted to be with Justin for a very long time.
The city hall marriage was her idea. It was ‘You and me against the world.Let’s show [everyone] we’re serious and it’s not just some crazy fling.’
Lol. At 24 and 21… I wish them all the best sha even tho I don’t have very high expectations…
This is why I laugh at feminists. If she married someone with lesser social status now, she will be saying she shouldn’t have to take his last name but with Hailey Bieber, everywhere will be stew for her. Lol
I have picked a book already so use another line Incase you want to attack (this seems to be the fav line of feminists).
She already had a famous last name though. She should have gone for Hailey Baldwin-Beiber. I don’t know what this post has to do with feminism though.