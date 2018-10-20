Justin Bieber’s wife Hailey Baldwin trademarks married name “Hailey Bieber”

24-year-old Justin Bieber and his 21-year-old wife Hailey Baldwin keep going strong, with the model now reported to have trademarked her married name.

In court documents seen by People, it was confirmed that she trademarked the name “Hailey Bieber” for the purposes of a clothing line, as was her maiden name and “HRB3.”

A source close to Justin also revealed that the wedding was her idea, saying:

Hailey is a very bright girl. She’s not just blindly adoring Justin and doing whatever he wants. She’s wanted to be with Justin for a very long time. The city hall marriage was her idea. It was ‘You and me against the world.Let’s show [everyone] we’re serious and it’s not just some crazy fling.’