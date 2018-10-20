BellaNaija

Priyanka Chopra is “really excited” about her friend Meghan Markle’s Royal Baby

Priyanka Chopra

Seems like everyone is very excited about the pregnancy of the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, including her friend Priyanka Chopra.

The Duchess and her husband the Duke of Sussex, Prince Harry, shared the news of their pregnancy this past week.

Priyanka, speaking to People, said she’s “really excited.” She said:

I would, as a friend, just say that I’m really excited for her. I think this is a new phase in every woman’s life.

Priyanka, a close friend of the Duchess, was one of the guests present at her wedding to Prince Harry.

