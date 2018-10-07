Keira Knightley calls out Kate Middleton for ‘pretending’ child birth is Easy

British actress Keira Knightley‘s recent feature in Scarlett Curtis’ new Book Feminists Don’t Wear Pink (And Other Lies) has got the internet buzzing.
In the letter, which the actress addresses to her 3-year-old daughter titled The Weaker Sex, she compares her postpartum look with that of the Duchess of Cambridge while berating the Duchess for ‘hiding’ the pain and what she describes as her ‘battleground’ face.
According to E! Online, Knightley who welcomed her daughter a day before Kate Middleton welcomed her daughter, Princess Charlotte, declared Middleton’s pristine appearance after each birth “pretentious”.
Read an excerpt below:
“She was out of hospital seven hours later with her face made up and high heels on. The face the world wants to see. Hide. Hide our pain, our bodies splitting, our breasts leaking, our hormones raging. Look beautiful, look stylish, don’t show your battleground, Kate.”
She continues, “Seven hours after your fight with life and death, seven hours after your body breaks open, and bloody, screaming life comes out. Don’t show. Don’t tell. Stand there with your girl and be shot by a pack of male photographers. This stuff is easy. It happens every day. What’s the big deal? So does death, you s–t-heads, but you don’t have to pretend that’s easy.”
On her postpartum experience, “My breast is out in front of them all and I don’t care,” she wrote. “Your life is my life. You need me. I’m there. F–k them all with their eyes watching, their embarrassed faces at my animalistic semi-nudity. Is this soft motherhood? My shoes are crusted and sticky with the amniotic fluid of yesterday. They smell.”
She adds, “I remember the s–t, the vomit, the blood, the stitches,” she said. “I remember my battleground. Your battleground and life pulsating. Surviving. And I am the weaker sex? You are?”
Photo Credit: @theroyalfamily @keira_knightley_
Keira that’s why she is part of The Royal Family and you are not. You could have made a point without attacking her at least since you know exactly what she must have gone through. Pile on much Keira?
No accountant or lawyer comment today?
This! Plus everyone’s experience and personalities are different. Maybe the Duchess had an ‘easy’ birth? Just do you. Make your point without insulting someone else.
wetin concern you if the woman no resemble mad person come out of labour room. You get the kind servants wey she get. Her pregnancy and your own na d same? D way her own delivery do her and how ur own do u na de same?
And herein lies the problem with some of these “feminists”…always the first to try and tear down another woman. Their story must be every other woman’s story. SIGH.
Some of us do not want to wear our battles and walk around with a chip on our shoulder. Some of us aren’t trying to compare ourselves with men at every given opportunity….we are confident in the value we add to the world…we don’t need anyone to give us a bar of chocolate for it.
@COCOA (and JOHN), and what does Kiera’s rant have to do with feminism?
Some folks just love to leave Shokoto and pursue Sokoto! Meanwhile, the fact that you apparently equate feminism with trying be like men is a succinct and sad commentary on your glaring misunderstanding on the concept. Suffice it to note that equality (as in equal treatment) in the context is not synonymous with being identical. Anyway, not surprised as your religious belief probably propagates and promotes the subservience of women to men. SMH
Everyone has different experiences with childbirth. I know a woman who drives herself to the hospital while in labor and drives herself home the next day with her baby. My sister in law had her third baby at home. She didn’t know she was in labor till she felt like pushing. Let Kate be. It’s not enough that she’s in maternity clothes with a big stomach,she also has to look unkempt before the international press to please you? Odiegwu
Mscheewww! Attention seeker! Go and sit down please! Leave Kate alone!
What’s your business, different women with the way they see the battleground like you called it, Kate is a royal, everything has to be done with flawlessness, you can’t see her unkempt even if the situation calls for it, she has tons of people at her beck and call, Kate isn’t someone you should have compared yourself to, I thought all celebrities made child bearing look like fun!.
Feminist will never mind their business.. Alway poking their disgusting noses on other women affairs(which is kinda irony)
@JOHN, exactly! Better that YOU poke your own nose into her business…lol!
Keira knightley is right, abeg. Why is Kate Middleton on heels for photo-op few hours after delivery? Very fake something!
Africans doing Kate is royal.
The queen will soon come back and colonize you lot.
There IS a point to be made. I don’t know if it should have been made by coming at Kate. More like at the circumstances that forced her hand that way.
Keira is right about one thing. It’s a battle of life and death, and its pain really deserves to be shown and told.
What i inferred from her write up is the world wants to see a woman as a weaker sex but wont admonish her strength so she asked “And I am the weaker sex? You are?”.
Though she shouldn’t have compared Kate Middleton’s birthing to hers cos everyone has their unique experience but i kinda see where she is coming.