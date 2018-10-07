Kanye West deletes Social Media Accounts Again!

Ahead of the release of his latest album that’s got the media buzzing, rap star Kanye West has made the drastic move of deleting his Twitter and Instagram accounts.
This comes without any forewarning and after a week-long of making headlines for his pro-Trump statements and also for tweeting that the 13th amendment be amended.
Certainly not the first time West is pulling the zero social media move. Back in May 2017, Kanye deleted his accounts but recently returned to active posting.
The 13th Amendment to the Constitution declared that “Neither slavery nor involuntary servitude, except as a punishment for crime whereof the party shall have been duly convicted, shall exist within the United States, or any place subject to their jurisdiction.”
—
I thought i will just leave this here to give a little bit of context – Because even here people do not know slavery or involuntary servitude means let alone the 13th Amendment.
They wake up everyday praying that bondages (or anything holding them back) in their lives be broken. Some even believe witches in their villages are responsible.
Meanwhile they live in a country where a group of people have inserted infringements on economic liberty and right to earn a living into Law, so that they can be enslaved to Lawyers and Accountants.
Are you normal at all? What is your problem with Lawyers and Accountants? Is it that you failed Bar finals or you couldn’t pass ICAN exams? This isn’t normal. Lol
So not normal at all oooo, please tell am.
@Ijebujesha , By_Stander pushes a cause/awareness irrespective of how the thought is presented try and understand him/her.
@Gbaskelebo, sorry but dude is a dogmatic demagogue trying to force everything into a single dogmatic sleeve. Life is far more complex.
@By_Stander, I hope you realize that 32 of the 55 framers of the US Constitution that you are citing were LAWYERS! LMAO!!
Specifically, in respect of the 13th Amendment, it was enacted under the Presidency of a LAWYER (Abe Lincoln), was proclaimed as adopted by another LAWYER William Seward (the Secy of State), was largely crafted by two LAWYERS (Sen. Charles Sumner and Rep. Thaddeus Stevens), and was passed by a US Congress of which the single largest profession were LAWYERS. Still LMAO!!