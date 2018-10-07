Kanye West deletes Social Media Accounts Again!

Ahead of the release of his latest album that’s got the media buzzing, rap star Kanye West has made the drastic move of deleting his Twitter and Instagram accounts.

This comes without any forewarning and after a week-long of making headlines for his pro-Trump statements and also for tweeting that the 13th amendment be amended.

Certainly not the first time West is pulling the zero social media move. Back in May 2017, Kanye deleted his accounts but recently returned to active posting.