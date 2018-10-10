Lady Gaga, Serena Williams & Harry Styles to co-host 2019 Met Gala

The hosts of the 2019 Met Gala have been announced, and the year will see singers Lady Gaga and Harry Styles and sportswoman Serena Williams join Anna Wintour.

This year’s theme has been announced as “Camp: Notes on Fashion,” a riff on Susan Sontag‘s essay “Notes on Camp.”

Of the theme, Alessandro Michelle, creative director of Gucci, told the New York Times:

Camp really means the unique ability of combining high art and pop culture; it is not kitsch. The Met exhibition will give contemporary significance to Sontag’s perspective.

The choices for hosts of the 2019 gala have had phenomenal years, with Gaga giving a critically acclaimed performance in the movie “A Star is Born“; Styles being the star of Gucci’s most recent ad campaign, and Serena launching her own fashion wear.