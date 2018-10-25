Like Mother, Like Daughters! Iconic Invanity Trio Nancy, Destiny & Alanis Nwadire cover Blanck Lite 8

The Iconic Invanity Trio Nancy, Destiny and Alanis Nwadire are the cover stars for the latest issue of Blanck Lite 8

As the Nigerian fashion industry goes full gear into its annual stream of fashion activities and showcases starting with the prestigious Lagos Fashion Week, the magazine kicks off celebrations with the Creative Designer of Luxury fashion brand Iconic Invanity, Nancy Nwadire who graces the cover of our 8th Lite version along flanked by her two budding fashion star daughters.

The fashion-forward family is radiant with purpose and creativity as they each share interesting details on their fashion concepts as well as exclusives on their imminent launch of a new fashion line called NEYA YOUTH; a fast fun fashion fit for the young at heart. They talk brand building and expansion, their journey so far and what’s in store in the near future.

Also in this issue, Blanck talks to fashion PR with fashion connoisseur and PR guru Arieta Mujay as she dishes expert views on the current state of fashion PR in a no-holds-barred interview.

This edition also features their first Christmas gift guide, a cheery prelude to the Christmas festivities later in the year. Budding music star from the Republic of Kosovo, Ibro makes a notable appearance as well in this issue.

Cover Shoot credits

Interview & Styling by Franka Chiedu (@fasindi)

Photography by Kola Oshalusi (@kolaoshalusi)

Hair by Ayoola Bakare for Rare Look ( @ayoola, @rarelook)

Makeup by Harriots Glam ( @harriotsglam)

Graphic Design by Yoma Ahweyevu (@yomadesignstudio)

Cover stars: @iconicinvanity , @dnabyiconicinvanity , @neka_youth