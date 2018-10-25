Tiwa Savage has the Perfect Reply for Internet Trolls over Wizkid’s “Fever” Music Video

Wizkid dropped the music video for his song “Fever” yesterday and it’s been trending ever since.
Featuring Tiwa Savage as his love interest, the video was directed by Meji Alabi and shot in Ghana.
The video already has over a million views on YouTube in the past 24 hours.
There have been several comments about the video on social media (click here if you missed it), and there have been some trolls especially targeting Tiwa Savage with their comments.
The mum-of-one has the perfect response for the trolls, with a bottom-line message of them not being able to put a dent in her shine.
See her post below.
Have you watched the video? If not check it out here.
Nice one… @ eat this pepper stew …. everywhere stew!!!
You disappointed your fans abeg. You are not an upcoming artiste. Just using wizzy to get into the international scene
…and what exactly is wrong with her using the guy to get into the international scene? im a fan and i’m not disappointed. Well done Ms Savage…
And what’s wrong with using Wizzy to get into the international scene??????
So? What’s wrong with that?
Excellent response! Nigerians can be such moral hypocrites…
Read Twitter before I saw the video – and was expecting porno stuff. What an anti-climax! SMH
As in?? Tell me about it. By the time I watched, it was kinda a let down.
I am indifferent.
I was with her and thinking yass sis! until she added ‘His grace’… biko who’s grace? People get mind sha! 😂😂 even if she’s not gbenshing Wizzy, all the luluxing they were doing in that video isn’t exactly worship ballet dance 😅
Olohun ku suru! 🚶🏾♀️🚶🏾♀️🚶🏾♀️🚶🏾♀️
Everything in Nigeria is “by His grace”. I feel like God just shakes Head sometimes at us and just continues doing what He’s doing…
Shut up. You are a hypocrite. God has everything to do with her life and what she has managed to achieve so far. God has everything to do with where she is going and with what she is yet to achieve. Chief Judgina.
Nigeria’s very own Beyonce and Jay-Z
Only that Beyoncé and Jayz are actually married in reality