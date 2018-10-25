BellaNaija

Tiwa Savage has the Perfect Reply for Internet Trolls over Wizkid’s “Fever” Music Video

25.10.2018 at By 14 Comments

Wizkid dropped the music video for his song “Fever” yesterday and it’s been trending ever since.

Featuring Tiwa Savage as his love interest, the video was directed by Meji Alabi and shot in Ghana.

The video already has over a million views on YouTube in the past 24 hours.

There have been several comments about the video on social media (click here if you missed it), and there have been some trolls especially targeting Tiwa Savage with their comments.

The mum-of-one has the perfect response for the trolls, with a bottom-line message of them not being able to put a dent in her shine.

See her post below.

Have you watched the video? If not check it out here.

  • Amaka October 25, 2018 at 9:34 pm

    Nice one… @ eat this pepper stew …. everywhere stew!!!

    Love this! 22 Reply
  • Umar October 25, 2018 at 11:35 pm

    You disappointed your fans abeg. You are not an upcoming artiste. Just using wizzy to get into the international scene

    Love this! 13 Reply
    • Chynwa October 26, 2018 at 5:56 am

      …and what exactly is wrong with her using the guy to get into the international scene? im a fan and i’m not disappointed. Well done Ms Savage…

      Love this! 47 Reply
    • And so? October 26, 2018 at 7:19 am

      And what’s wrong with using Wizzy to get into the international scene??????

      Love this! 37 Reply
    • Anonymous October 26, 2018 at 7:34 am

      So? What’s wrong with that?

      Love this! 33 Reply
  • Dayo October 26, 2018 at 6:48 am

    Excellent response! Nigerians can be such moral hypocrites…

    Love this! 26 Reply
  • Richard Head October 26, 2018 at 6:51 am

    Read Twitter before I saw the video – and was expecting porno stuff. What an anti-climax! SMH

    Love this! 28 Reply
    • o October 26, 2018 at 12:33 pm

      As in?? Tell me about it. By the time I watched, it was kinda a let down.

      Love this! 6 Reply
  • Even October 26, 2018 at 9:09 am

    I am indifferent.

    Love this! 8 Reply
  • Californiabawlar October 26, 2018 at 12:11 pm

    I was with her and thinking yass sis! until she added ‘His grace’… biko who’s grace? People get mind sha! 😂😂 even if she’s not gbenshing Wizzy, all the luluxing they were doing in that video isn’t exactly worship ballet dance 😅
    Olohun ku suru! 🚶🏾‍♀️🚶🏾‍♀️🚶🏾‍♀️🚶🏾‍♀️

    Love this! 48 Reply
    • Loki October 26, 2018 at 2:23 pm

      Everything in Nigeria is “by His grace”. I feel like God just shakes Head sometimes at us and just continues doing what He’s doing…

      Love this! 28 Reply
    • Fizzy October 27, 2018 at 10:43 am

      Shut up. You are a hypocrite. God has everything to do with her life and what she has managed to achieve so far. God has everything to do with where she is going and with what she is yet to achieve. Chief Judgina.

      Love this! 2 Reply
  • Abi October 26, 2018 at 3:58 pm

    Nigeria’s very own Beyonce and Jay-Z

    Love this! 0 Reply
    • Presh October 27, 2018 at 8:21 pm

      Only that Beyoncé and Jayz are actually married in reality

      Love this! 3 Reply
