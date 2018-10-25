Tiwa Savage has the Perfect Reply for Internet Trolls over Wizkid’s “Fever” Music Video

Wizkid dropped the music video for his song “Fever” yesterday and it’s been trending ever since.

Featuring Tiwa Savage as his love interest, the video was directed by Meji Alabi and shot in Ghana.

The video already has over a million views on YouTube in the past 24 hours.

There have been several comments about the video on social media (click here if you missed it), and there have been some trolls especially targeting Tiwa Savage with their comments.

The mum-of-one has the perfect response for the trolls, with a bottom-line message of them not being able to put a dent in her shine.

See her post below.

Have you watched the video? If not check it out here.