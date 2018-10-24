Twitter Users have a lot to say about Wizkid & Tiwa Savage’s “Fever” Video

Man. Have you seen the video to Wizkid‘s “Fever” featuring Tiwa Savage? Everywhere stew!

Twitter users have gone wild after the video was released early this morning. People can’t stop talking. Or tweeting.

There are those who love the video. There are those who hate it. Those who think it was a PR stunt. Those who think it was an insult to TeeBillz.

Wizkid, Tiwa Savage, Fever and TeeBillz are currently the top four trending topics in Nigeria.

Check out the tweets below:

Tiwa has brought sexy back!!! I so much love this. no kitten heels in sight. Pure sexy stuff — Slay Queen (Period Partner) (@duchesskk) October 24, 2018

Tiwa and Wizkid seem to be enjoying the publicity that surrounds their chemistry and they are really making so much out of it. Whether there’s something going on or not, this is great marketing strategy for both brands. Everywhere STEW🤮 — Kay Baba (@datGuyKOFO) October 24, 2018

Wizkid and Tiwa Savage in the "Fever" video. Power Couple! pic.twitter.com/l8MX5TANpR — Wᴏʟᴇ́ (@Kingwole) October 24, 2018

My only issue with the wizkid tiwa video is e go dey give skinny guys with flat chest hope. #Liftweights #putashirtOn pic.twitter.com/GrD9LdwkrX — Wale Gates 🇳🇬🇬🇧 (@walegates) October 24, 2018

after watching wizkid and tiwa fever video pic.twitter.com/Skduo3qxIC — Mudassir Dambazau (@Dambazau_) October 24, 2018

Funny enough, wizkid and tiwa aren’t dating… everything na paparazzi 🤣 — Sholipizyshola (@sholipizy) October 24, 2018

Man dem😂😂 … Wizkid and tiwa just be acting like nothing happened … We are watching you from the high places — Haryormie (@Frederick_gate) October 24, 2018

Wiz and Tiwa on eachothers body and they are not even siamese. Tears. — Okoye Mgbiligba (@Alpha_salt) October 24, 2018

What concerns me in that video is Tiwa. Damn, her Ghana weaving was fire! 🔥🔥🔥 — Iwatunayeda. (@oluforihanmi) October 24, 2018

Wizkid after that Fever video…. pic.twitter.com/XyI3qAFfqJ — 👑 DaddyMO 👑 🚀♠️ (@officialdaddymo) October 24, 2018

Teebillz: i know my bro! My lil bro wiz cant do that! Donjazzy will not allow that! Tiwa & Wiz: pic.twitter.com/xlsBWUmx7K — 50 cent (@pam_E_chic) October 24, 2018