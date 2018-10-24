Twitter Users have a lot to say about Wizkid & Tiwa Savage’s “Fever” Video

Man. Have you seen the video to Wizkid‘s “Fever” featuring Tiwa Savage? Everywhere stew!
Twitter users have gone wild after the video was released early this morning. People can’t stop talking. Or tweeting.
There are those who love the video. There are those who hate it. Those who think it was a PR stunt. Those who think it was an insult to TeeBillz.
Wizkid, Tiwa Savage, Fever and TeeBillz are currently the top four trending topics in Nigeria.
Check out the tweets below:
Tiwa has brought sexy back!!! I so much love this. no kitten heels in sight. Pure sexy stuff
— Slay Queen (Period Partner) (@duchesskk) October 24, 2018
Tiwa and Wizkid seem to be enjoying the publicity that surrounds their chemistry and they are really making so much out of it. Whether there’s something going on or not, this is great marketing strategy for both brands. Everywhere STEW🤮
— Kay Baba (@datGuyKOFO) October 24, 2018
Wizkid and Tiwa Savage in the "Fever" video. Power Couple! pic.twitter.com/l8MX5TANpR
— Wᴏʟᴇ́ (@Kingwole) October 24, 2018
My only issue with the wizkid tiwa video is e go dey give skinny guys with flat chest hope. #Liftweights #putashirtOn pic.twitter.com/GrD9LdwkrX
— Wale Gates 🇳🇬🇬🇧 (@walegates) October 24, 2018
after watching wizkid and tiwa fever video pic.twitter.com/Skduo3qxIC
— Mudassir Dambazau (@Dambazau_) October 24, 2018
Funny enough, wizkid and tiwa aren’t dating… everything na paparazzi 🤣
— Sholipizyshola (@sholipizy) October 24, 2018
Man dem😂😂 … Wizkid and tiwa just be acting like nothing happened … We are watching you from the high places
— Haryormie (@Frederick_gate) October 24, 2018
Wiz and Tiwa on eachothers body and they are not even siamese. Tears.
— Okoye Mgbiligba (@Alpha_salt) October 24, 2018
What concerns me in that video is Tiwa. Damn, her Ghana weaving was fire! 🔥🔥🔥
— Iwatunayeda. (@oluforihanmi) October 24, 2018
Wizkid after that Fever video…. pic.twitter.com/XyI3qAFfqJ
— 👑 DaddyMO 👑 🚀♠️ (@officialdaddymo) October 24, 2018
Teebillz: i know my bro! My lil bro wiz cant do that! Donjazzy will not allow that!
Tiwa & Wiz: pic.twitter.com/xlsBWUmx7K
— 50 cent (@pam_E_chic) October 24, 2018
cHAIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIII !!!!!!!!!WIZZZYYYYYY
Teebillz is gonna get a headache with this, after his rant the other time.
Demonic oppression is very real. 🙁
I’m yet to see the video, but I have seen all sorts of comments on IG and WhatsApp. Can ppl leave Tunji out of all these? The dragging is so unnecessary. They are separated and Tiwa is a full grown adult who can do as she pleases. Can ppl let ex partners of celebrities be? So so annoying all the memes and jokes. Haba!!!
Tunji should have left himself be and seen Tiwa as a grown woman with agency over her own body before going on his last unhinged (per usual) twitter rant.
The wounded man and the flies.
Wonderful! it was tiwa doing all the forcing on Wizzy sef . Tiwa why now? . you’re already a brand , you’re still doing video vixen ……
Some women just really underate them selves
Bella naija ‘ why do you choose and discard peoples comments….
Most of your posts has no comments. You refuse to post comments. You take them home to eat for dinner 🥘…..
Mother and child… So touching
@Tiwa pepper dem,dem never see anything them no go old……..useless haters