Twitter Users have a lot to say about Wizkid & Tiwa Savage’s “Fever” Video

24.10.2018 at By 9 Comments

Man. Have you seen the video to Wizkid‘s “Fever” featuring Tiwa Savage? Everywhere stew!

Twitter users have gone wild after the video was released early this morning. People can’t stop talking. Or tweeting.

There are those who love the video. There are those who hate it. Those who think it was a PR stunt. Those who think it was an insult to TeeBillz.

Wizkid, Tiwa Savage, Fever and TeeBillz are currently the top four trending topics in Nigeria.

Check out the tweets below:

9 Comments on Twitter Users have a lot to say about Wizkid & Tiwa Savage’s “Fever” Video
  • Toba Emmanuel October 24, 2018 at 11:54 am

    cHAIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIII !!!!!!!!!WIZZZYYYYYY

    Love this! 6 Reply
  • Elle October 24, 2018 at 3:13 pm

    Teebillz is gonna get a headache with this, after his rant the other time.

    Love this! 5 Reply
  • Cocoa October 24, 2018 at 3:27 pm

    Demonic oppression is very real. 🙁

    Love this! 9 Reply
  • o October 24, 2018 at 7:32 pm

    I’m yet to see the video, but I have seen all sorts of comments on IG and WhatsApp. Can ppl leave Tunji out of all these? The dragging is so unnecessary. They are separated and Tiwa is a full grown adult who can do as she pleases. Can ppl let ex partners of celebrities be? So so annoying all the memes and jokes. Haba!!!

    Love this! 46 Reply
    • californiabawlar October 25, 2018 at 6:59 am

      Tunji should have left himself be and seen Tiwa as a grown woman with agency over her own body before going on his last unhinged (per usual) twitter rant.

      The wounded man and the flies.

      Love this! 7 Reply
  • Shiora October 24, 2018 at 8:17 pm

    Wonderful! it was tiwa doing all the forcing on Wizzy sef . Tiwa why now? . you’re already a brand , you’re still doing video vixen ……
    Some women just really underate them selves

    Love this! 9 Reply
  • Shiora October 25, 2018 at 9:59 am

    Bella naija ‘ why do you choose and discard peoples comments….

    Most of your posts has no comments. You refuse to post comments. You take them home to eat for dinner 🥘…..

    Love this! 19 Reply
  • Rotimi October 25, 2018 at 10:23 am

    Mother and child… So touching

    Love this! 11 Reply
  • adaba October 25, 2018 at 8:08 pm

    @Tiwa pepper dem,dem never see anything them no go old……..useless haters

    Love this! 2 Reply
